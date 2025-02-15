Savant Capital LLC Invests $1.10 Million in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

