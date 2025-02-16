ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.
NYSE MT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
