Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 60,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,221. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
