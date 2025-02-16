Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 60,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,221. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 304,331 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,067,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 196,259 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 690,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 187,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 328,085 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 413,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

