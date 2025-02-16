BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

