Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $310.18 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.15.

Insider Activity

F5 announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,399 shares of company stock worth $3,652,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

