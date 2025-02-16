Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,531 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 884.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,943,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,224,000 after buying an additional 7,136,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 68,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

EWH opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

