Ryan Macnamee Sells 20,000 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Macnamee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.70 ($7.45), for a total value of A$234,000.00 ($149,044.59).

Ryan Macnamee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Ryan Macnamee sold 19,855 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.30 ($7.20), for a total value of A$224,361.50 ($142,905.41).

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $593.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.