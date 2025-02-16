Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,200 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,982.0 days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Kingsoft stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.
Kingsoft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.