Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,200 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,982.0 days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Kingsoft stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

