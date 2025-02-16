Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Major Shareholder Sells $277,245.00 in Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $277,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,050.52. This represents a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

RVSB opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a P/E ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVSB

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,286,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 60,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 651,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.