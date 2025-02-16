VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Up 49.8% in January

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,990,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 15th total of 26,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. VICI Properties has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.