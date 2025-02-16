V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $320.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.21 and a 200 day moving average of $303.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $245.04 and a 52 week high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -352.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

