Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $55.03 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

