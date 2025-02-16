Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 47.6% in January

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Up 11.8 %
Shares of EMMA stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 6.64. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
