Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $15.23 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GFL opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Citigroup began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.