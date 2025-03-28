Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 1,680 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 2.4% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $322.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

