Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 8.8% – Time to Buy?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.74. 625,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,532,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,199,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $4,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

