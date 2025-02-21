Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 69,119 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 69,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $749,249.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,332,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,280,397.60. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Snap Price Performance
NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.87.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
