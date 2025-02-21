Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $342,000 Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Radware by 247.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 587,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 360,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Radware by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Radware by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Radware by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.57 million, a P/E ratio of 167.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

