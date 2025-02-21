Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Plans $0.11 — Dividend

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $23.24 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $788.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

