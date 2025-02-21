Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 36.7% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 36.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 39.26 ($0.50). Approximately 4,063,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,035% from the average daily volume of 357,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VID shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Videndum Stock Down 36.7 %
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
