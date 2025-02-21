Insider Selling: Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Sells 2,053 Shares of Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.88, for a total value of $554,063.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at $14,177,875.92. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $33.40.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.