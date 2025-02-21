Insider Selling: Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Sells 2,053 Shares of Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.88, for a total value of $554,063.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at $14,177,875.92. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.