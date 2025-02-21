Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Dan Jedda Sells 5,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,922. This represents a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dan Jedda sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $199,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $82,730.00.

Roku Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $92.79 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Roku by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Roku by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 8,030.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.