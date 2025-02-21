12,961 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,936,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Entegris by 102.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Entegris by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after acquiring an additional 500,581 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $107.26 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

