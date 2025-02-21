CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after acquiring an additional 455,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after acquiring an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $780,194,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

