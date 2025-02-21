Zacks Research Estimates Gentex’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

GNTX stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 12,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

