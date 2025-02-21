Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. Weave Communications updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

WEAV stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 44,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $707,035.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,709.32. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,385.97. This represents a 29.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,190,043 shares of company stock valued at $18,442,044. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

