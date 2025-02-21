Roth Capital Expects Higher Earnings for Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 309,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,823,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.