Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 3.8 %

CENX opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.50. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,784.41. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

