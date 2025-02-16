Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 38.1% in January

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 45,900 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of REVB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 69,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

