Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 38.1% in January

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 45,900 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of REVB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 69,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.
About Revelation Biosciences
