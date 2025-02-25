Carriage Services (CSV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Carriage Services Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE CSV opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.
Carriage Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Carriage Services
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.
