Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

