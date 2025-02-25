Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $933.28 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6 %
Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
