Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,200 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $68.06 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

