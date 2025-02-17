5T Wealth LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

