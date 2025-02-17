Meredith Wealth Planning Makes New $231,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,712,088.78. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $1,524,194.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,510.78. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,773 shares of company stock worth $66,032,726. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $87.34 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

