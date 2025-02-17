KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

