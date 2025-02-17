Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $153.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

