5T Wealth LLC Takes Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. 5T Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

