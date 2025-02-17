Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Volatility & Risk

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Nexien BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris -760.32% -83.45% -45.76% Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -3,028.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $2.37 million 2.08 -$16.55 million ($14.86) -0.19 Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Nexien BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nexien BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeterna Zentaris.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company also has a license and research agreement with University of Wuerzburg to develop, manufacture, and commercialize AIM biologicals for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and for pre-clinical development towards the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. and NK MEDITECH Ltd. for the development and commercialization of macimorelin; a distribution and commercialization agreement with Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals Bulgaria Eood for the commercialization of macimorelin for the diagnosis of growth hormone deficiency in children and adults; as well as The University of Sheffield, the United Kingdom for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. Nexien BioPharma, Inc. is based in Glendale, Colorado.

