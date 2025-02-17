WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $59,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VGT opened at $639.87 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

