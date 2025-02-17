Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,113,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $92.30 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

