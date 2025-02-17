Americana Partners LLC Has $22.92 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 0.3 %

Mplx stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

