AMS Capital Ltda Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMS Capital Ltda reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $155,822,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after buying an additional 199,440 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $353.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $356.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

