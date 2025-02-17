ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $156.12 and last traded at $159.54. 6,068,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 7,368,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.83.

ARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

The firm has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.92, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. KP Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 28.6% in the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in ARM by 150.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

