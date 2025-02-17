StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Company Profile

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies.

