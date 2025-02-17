ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $748.68 and last traded at $751.55. 2,045,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,973,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $776.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $295.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $729.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

