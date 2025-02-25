LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

LGI Homes stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

