Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Plans $0.50 Interim Dividend

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Lovisa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Victor Herrero purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$29.48 ($18.66) per share, with a total value of A$300,696.00 ($190,313.92). Corporate insiders own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lovisa

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. It operated its stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Spain, South America, and the Middle East.

