Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 620,400 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.55% of Ayro as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.19. Ayro has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

