Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 4,235 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

