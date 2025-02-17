Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $201,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 741,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $270.58 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $225.36 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.40.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

